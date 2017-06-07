

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say parents may want to think twice before giving their young children a smartphone for their next birthday or Christmas present.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the police service said it has dealt with more than 15,172 unintentional 9-1-1 calls so far in 2017, which accounts for more than 18 per cent of all 9-1-1 calls the service has received.

“Many calls still occur when young children are given cell phones and smart phones to play with as toys. Even an old, inactive device with the SIM card removed can still dial 9-1-1,” the release read.

“With every unintentional call received, precious seconds may be taken away from someone who really needs help.”

The police service is advising people not to let their children play with smart phones and to lock your phone before putting it in your pocket.

Police say smart phone users can also help prevent unintentional 9-1-1 calls by turning off the 9-1-1 auto-dial feature.

“For every unintentional call or pocket dial received, an emergency communicator must determine whether an emergency exists. Every second counts when someone is waiting for an emergency communicator to pick up an emergency call and dispatch police, fire and paramedics,” the news release read.