King Street pilot project goes into effect Sunday
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 3:10PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 3:24PM EST
Drivers may want to avoid King Street starting this weekend as a major redesign aimed at speeding up streetcars along the busy artery goes into effect.
In July, city council approved a $1.5 million pilot project to remake King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis street so streetcars will be able to move through the area more quickly.
The project, which goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Sunday, will remove all 180 on-street parking spaces between Bathurst and Jarvis streets and introduce several restrictions that are aimed at discouraging through-traffic.
Vehicles travelling eastbound on King Street will be forced to turn at Bathurst Street and vehicles traveling westbound will be required to turn on Jarvis Street.
Left turns at signalized intersections along King Street will also be forbidden during the project.
The restrictions apply to all vehicles with the exception of licensed taxis, which will be exempted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and City of Toronto emergency and maintenance vehicles.
"This pilot project will put transit first and will help improve reliability, speed and capacity for the customers on this busy streetcar route," TTC Chair Josh Colle said in a press release issued on Thursday. "We've made changes to the 504 King streetcar route in the past, but nothing has had the effect that the TTC needed, so the time is now to take a bolder step for transit in this city."
Work on installing the signage needed for the redesign of King Street has been ongoing since Oct. 30. The painting of new pavement markings, meanwhile, began on Wednesday.
The city says that one-street parking spaces will be officially removed from the pilot area on Friday and traffic lights will be retimed as of Saturday, paving the way for the start of the project the next day.
About 65,000 people ride the King streetcar on an average weekday, making it the TTC’s busiest surface route. The stretch of King Street affected by the pilot project, meanwhile, is used by about 20,000 vehicles each weekday.
The pilot project will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2018.
Here is what you need to know:
- Vehicles travelling eastbound on King Street must turn left or right at Bathurst Street. Vehicles travelling westbound must turn left or right at Jarvis Street.
- Through vehicular traffic should use other parallel east-west streets: Richmond, Adelaide, Wellington, Front, Queens Quay, Lake Shore and the Gardiner Expressway, and then access King Street via north-south streets.
- TTC vehicles, City of Toronto emergency and maintenance vehicles, and cyclists are allowed to travel through the pilot area at all times of the day.
- Space for cyclists is provided in the curb lane but no dedicated bike lanes are provided.
- Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., City-licensed taxis are allowed to travel straight through the pilot area. At other times, taxis must follow the same rules as other traffic.
- There is no on-street parking on King Street in the pilot area. On-street parking is available on some nearby streets and there are several off-street parking lots near King Street.
- While travelling on King Street, left turns at signalized intersections (turning off King Street) are not allowed.
- Current turning restrictions for accessing King Street will remain in place (where left turns onto King Street were previously permitted, they will continue to be permitted).
- Existing permitted movements and restrictions on north-south streets will continue after the launch of the King Street Transit Pilot. For example, vehicle traffic on all north-south streets in the pilot area (such as Bathurst, Spadina, John, University and Yonge) can still cross King Street.