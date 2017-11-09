

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers may want to avoid King Street starting this weekend as a major redesign aimed at speeding up streetcars along the busy artery goes into effect.

In July, city council approved a $1.5 million pilot project to remake King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis street so streetcars will be able to move through the area more quickly.

The project, which goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Sunday, will remove all 180 on-street parking spaces between Bathurst and Jarvis streets and introduce several restrictions that are aimed at discouraging through-traffic.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on King Street will be forced to turn at Bathurst Street and vehicles traveling westbound will be required to turn on Jarvis Street.

Left turns at signalized intersections along King Street will also be forbidden during the project.

The restrictions apply to all vehicles with the exception of licensed taxis, which will be exempted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and City of Toronto emergency and maintenance vehicles.

"This pilot project will put transit first and will help improve reliability, speed and capacity for the customers on this busy streetcar route," TTC Chair Josh Colle said in a press release issued on Thursday. "We've made changes to the 504 King streetcar route in the past, but nothing has had the effect that the TTC needed, so the time is now to take a bolder step for transit in this city."

Work on installing the signage needed for the redesign of King Street has been ongoing since Oct. 30. The painting of new pavement markings, meanwhile, began on Wednesday.

The city says that one-street parking spaces will be officially removed from the pilot area on Friday and traffic lights will be retimed as of Saturday, paving the way for the start of the project the next day.

About 65,000 people ride the King streetcar on an average weekday, making it the TTC’s busiest surface route. The stretch of King Street affected by the pilot project, meanwhile, is used by about 20,000 vehicles each weekday.

The pilot project will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2018.

Here is what you need to know: