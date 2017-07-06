

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A one-year pilot project that would limit traffic along King Street in order to speed up the busy 504 streetcar route will be up for debate today as city council wraps up a three-day meeting.

The pilot project would force drivers to turn right at all intersections between Bathurst and Jarvis streets in order to significantly reduce the amount of traffic along what has been identified as the slowest stretch of King Street for streetcars.

The pilot project also proposes removing all 180 on-street parking spaces along that portion of King Street and creating new public spaces, including planters, bike share stations and restaurant patios, in the curb lane.

About 65,000 people ride the King streetcar on an average weekday, making it the TTC’s busiest surface route. The stretch of King Street affected by the pilot project, meanwhile, is used by about 20,000 vehicles each weekday.

“The fundamental premise of the proposed pilot is that streetcar performance can be improved by reducing vehicular traffic activity on the street,” the staff report reads. “Simply put, more traffic results in worse streetcar performance, less traffic results in better streetcar performance.

The King Street pilot project was approved by Mayor Tory’s executive committee two weeks ago; however members opted to ask staff for input on whether taxis could be granted an exception.

A report that will be considered by council today pours cold water on that idea, however.

The report says that by allowing taxis to travel through King Street the city would be undermining the “the transit first-objective” of the project and ultimately make it not worth pursuing.