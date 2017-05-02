

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A section of King Street will remain closed in the Financial District today after a fire led to a series of explosions in an underground hydro vault on Monday evening.

Brown smoke could be seen billowing from a sewer grate outside Scotia Plaza on King Street West shortly after 5 p.m.

It was later discovered that the smoke was caused by a fire in a hydro vault, which contained high-voltage transformers.

The incident prompted emergency responders to evacuate the Royal Bank of Canada office building at 20 King Street West and part of the underground PATH system.

The smoke, according to Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak, contained carcinogens and members of the public were advised not to breathe it in.

King Station was shut down on the Yonge-University-Spadina Line but has since reopened.

King Street West is still closed between Yonge and Bay streets and officials say it will likely be blocked for most of the day.

Firefighters called back to scene:

Hydro crews were working through the night to try to make repairs but at around 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called back to the scene after more smoke started to emit from the vault.

“(Fire crews) had to be called back in because they found a few more trace fire elements that forced them to evacuate the area again,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“So while the crews were doing work, they had to cease that work, leave the site and then call fire back in.”

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told reporters that they are dealing with a "very peculiar" situation.

A smoldering fire in a conduit in the vault delayed the repair work Tuesday.

According to Shaw, crews attempted to extinguish the small fire in the conduit by putting a small amount of water on it.

"Right now Royal Bank is using a generator in their building to power up the transformer. There is a transformer at the area where the conduit comes out so by putting any water on that conduit, it would jeopardize getting water on this transformer, which apparently this powers all of Royal Bank’s computer systems," Shaw said when explaining the situation Tuesday morning.

King Street to remain closed Tuesday:

"Best case scenario an hour. Worst case scenario, it could be four or five hours," Shaw said at around 6:30 a.m. when asked about when the area will reopen.

"It is unsafe for the hydro workers to be down there, as you can appreciate, if there is still smoke coming out of there."

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined but Shaw told reporters Monday night that the weather may have played a role.

“Typically rain, humidity, dampness seems to get into the infrastructure that may be a little bit older and deteriorate. They cause these fires,” he said.

The Royal Bank office tower remains closed this morning but surrounding buildings are open.