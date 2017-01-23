

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Kingston police and Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a federal inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Kingston on Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday, police say David Maracle, who has been convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault, breaking and entering and possessing a weapon, walked away from the Henry Trail Correctional Facility, located at 1453 Bath Road in Kingston, at around 8 p.m.

Police have released a photo of Maracle and are asking anyone who spots the man to contact 9-1-1.

Anyone with information or tips can contact officials at 1-866-870-7673 or 416-808-5900.