

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has died after being struck by a VIA Rail train at Rouge Hill station in Scarborough late Friday.

It happened at 9:30 p.m.

The man was standing on the platform, waiting for a train when he was hit, Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24.

The victim was in life-threatening condition when emergency crews arrived but later died on scene due to his injuries, police said.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing security camera video, investigators believe the incident was "accidental."

Lakeshore East GO train service has been disrupted. Trains are running from Union station to Guildwood station, and from Oshawa station to Pickering station.

GO buses are operating between Guildwood and Pickering stations.

Delays are expected to last up to three hours due to a police investigation.