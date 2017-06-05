Lamborghini spotted going double speed limit in 60 km/h zone in Vaughan
A Lamborghini is spotted after being stopped by police for speeding in the area of Kirby and Weston roads in Vaughan Sunday June 4, 2017. (Handout /York Regional Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 2:46PM EDT
A Vaughan man has been charged and his Lamborghini impounded after he was caught allegedly driving more than 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
York Regional Police said a patrol spotted the sports car eastbound on Kirby Road near Weston Road at around 8:30 p.m. on June 4.
The cruiser’s equipment clocked the vehicle at 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, police said.
In a news release, police said the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The 34-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding.
York Regional Police say that speed remains one of the biggest contributing factors in fatal road collisions.