

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A large fire broke out at an auto shop in Georgina, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Plumes of black smoke erupted at Highway 48 and Ellisview Road, south of Lake Simcoe around 4 p.m.

York police say crews were able to get all of Loyal King Auto’s employees out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The flames are still raging, York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Rob Dettmar told CP24.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Highway 48 is closed in both directions between High Street and Old Homestead Road. Investigators have also closed westbound Latimer Road at Old Homestead Road.

More to come...