

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory and several other dignitaries are attending a church service this morning dedicated to late Toronto city councillor Pam McConnell.

The service is being held at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto on Simpson Avenue, near Gerrard Street and Carlaw Avenue in Riverdale.

McConnell, who passed away last week at the age of 71 after being hospitalized for an ongoing health issue involving her lungs, served as a city councillor since 1994 and was a driving force behind Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy.

Speaking about McConnell’s legacy ahead of Sunday’s service, Tory said the veteran city councillor will be remembered as an “outspoken advocate” for those who are less fortunate.

“She recognized the fact that there are a lot of people in a big city who struggle, one way or another, and she spoke up for them all the time,” Tory said.

“One of the reasons I asked her to be a deputy mayor was because I knew she would speak up on behalf of people who are struggling… She served exactly the role that I hoped she would. She was the conscience of the city council.”

The mayor described McConnell’s political style as “the iron fist and the velvet glove.”

“She was patient but at the same time very determined,” he said.

Tory also recognized the city councillor for her work toward the revitalization of Regent Park and Berczy Park.

He said McConnell was devoted to both her family and her constituents.

“She did all the sort of nitty, gritty of being a councillor but was very much devoted to her family, first and foremost, and devoted to the broader family that represented her neighbourhood,” Tory noted.

The long-time city councillor and former school board trustee is survived by her husband Jim, their two children and four grandchildren.