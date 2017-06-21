

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Extended hours are coming to select LCBO stores starting Thursday ahead of a possible labour disruption next week.

In the days leading up to Canada Day, the LCBO said it plans to give its customers more time to stock up on booze by extending hours at a number of locations across the province.

From June 22 to June 24, select stores will open at 9 a.m. and will close as late as 11 p.m.

To accommodate Pride festivities in Toronto, the LCBO says some stores in the downtown core will be open at 9 a.m. on June 25 and will close as late as 11 p.m.

On July 2, the LCBO plans to open 450 stores in the province with some offering extended hours.

The Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union (OPSEU), which represents about 8,000 LCBO staff members, will be in a legal strike position as of midnight on June 26.