

The Canadian Press





LA LOCHE, Sask. -- Leaders in a remote Saskatchewan community will speak today about the recovery from a deadly school shooting that happened almost a year ago.

La Loche mayor Robert St. Pierre will lead the event at the Dene High School where some of the tragic events on Jan. 22, 2016, took place.

A young gunman killed two teen brothers at a home in La Loche and then went to the school where he continued shooting.

He killed a male teacher and a female aide and wounded seven others before he was apprehended by the RCMP.

The boy, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

His sentencing hearing is set for May.

A news release from the community that was forwarded by the province says a day of observance is planned on the anniversary.

The release says students won't be in the school during today's event.