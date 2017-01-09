Leaders in La Loche talk about recovery prior to school shooting anniversary
Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 6:41AM EST
LA LOCHE, Sask. -- Leaders in a remote Saskatchewan community will speak today about the recovery from a deadly school shooting that happened almost a year ago.
La Loche mayor Robert St. Pierre will lead the event at the Dene High School where some of the tragic events on Jan. 22, 2016, took place.
A young gunman killed two teen brothers at a home in La Loche and then went to the school where he continued shooting.
He killed a male teacher and a female aide and wounded seven others before he was apprehended by the RCMP.
The boy, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
His sentencing hearing is set for May.
A news release from the community that was forwarded by the province says a day of observance is planned on the anniversary.
The release says students won't be in the school during today's event.