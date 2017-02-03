

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The entire leadership of the union representing TTC workers, including President Bob Kinnear, have been removed from their positions, following an attempt to reconsider an affiliation with the U.S.-based Amalgamated Transit Union.

Kinnear tells CP24 that all local officers of ATU Local 113 were removed from their roles early this morning after officials with the central Amalgamated Transit Union "trusteed" the local.

Kinnear said the move comes days after ATU Local 113 filed an application with the Canadian Labour Congress that would have enabled Local 113 members “to make a determination on what union they want to affiliate themselves with.”

“It is a democratic process that allows the 11,000 members who operate the TTC a democractic opportunity to vote and make a determination on how they want to move forward and this American-based union does not want to permit our Canadian members to have their democratic rights as they should have,” he said.

Kinnear said that officials with the Amalgamated Transit Union entered ATU Local 113’s office in the “middle of the night” and unilaterally took control, locking out officials with Local 113. .

He said he is disappointed by the action but not “completely surprised.”

“There will be legal proceedings and we are moving forward with those proceedings today,” he said. “Hopefully we will have a favourable outcome.”

The TTC has not yet commented on the shakeup at ATU Local 113.

Kinnearv urged members to remain "patient" as lawyers for Local 113 seek a remedy that would allow union leaders to return to their building and assume control of the union.

"We are taking every course of action that we possibly can," he said.