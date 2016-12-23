Leamington man dead after crash in Kingsville
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 9:03AM EST
KINGSVILLE, Ont. -- A 53-year-old man from Leamington, Ont., is dead after a single-vehicle crash in nearby Kingsville, Ont.
Provincial police say a passing motorist saw a pickup truck lying in a roadside ditch early Thursday evening.
When police reached the scene, they found a man unconscious inside the truck.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.
His name is not being released.