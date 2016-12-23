

The Canadian Press





KINGSVILLE, Ont. -- A 53-year-old man from Leamington, Ont., is dead after a single-vehicle crash in nearby Kingsville, Ont.

Provincial police say a passing motorist saw a pickup truck lying in a roadside ditch early Thursday evening.

When police reached the scene, they found a man unconscious inside the truck.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

His name is not being released.