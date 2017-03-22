

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Today's federal budget is dedicating $11.2 billion to cities and provinces for affordable housing over the coming decade as part of the second wave of the government's infrastructure program.

Of that money, which comes from the government's social infrastructure fund, $5 billion will be to encourage housing providers to pool their resources with private partners, and to allow the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to provide more direct loans to cities.

The details are among many laid out in the budget, which details how the government plans to spend the $81 billion it is making available between now and 2028 to address Canada's future infrastructure needs.

The Liberals clearly see a need to attract private investors to help pay for infrastructure projects, including affordable housing, given the federal government's tight fiscal position.

A proposed new infrastructure bank would use public dollars to leverage private investment in three key areas: trade corridors, green infrastructure, and public transit.

The government is setting aside $15 billion in cash for the bank, with spending set to start as early as the next fiscal year on projects based on budget projections.