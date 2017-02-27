

OTTAWA -- A would-be Liberal MP who's vying for the chance to take over John McCallum's House of Commons seat is accusing the party of playing favourites.

Juanita Nathan has put her name forward to be the Liberal candidate in Markham-Thornhill, a Toronto-area riding that was vacated when McCallum stepped down to become Canada's new ambassador to China.

One of her competitors is Mary Ng, a senior staffer to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Nathan says it looks like the contest is being run in her favour.

Nathan says more than 2,000 people she has registered as Liberals will be barred from voting Saturday because the party retroactively set the registration cut-off date for Feb. 14 -- the day before she started entering names into the system.

The Ng campaign says their candidate learned of the deadline on Feb. 20, the same as everyone else, and that "hundreds" of their supporters will also be unable to vote.

Liberal party spokesman Braeden Caley says the retroactive cut-off date was explained in rules that have been available online for months, and that candidates are encouraged to turn in their new-member paperwork as early as possible.