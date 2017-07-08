

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The TTC says Line 1 will be closed this Saturday and Sunday between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations to allow for track repairs.

Shuttle buses will be running in both directions between each station in the effected section for the duration of the closure.

To help alleviate surface congestion, on-street parking will be banned along Yonge Street between St. Clair and Lawrence avenues.

Service frequency on several east-west bus routes, including the 14 Glencairn, 96 Wilson and 32 Eglinton West will be increased this weekend to compensate.