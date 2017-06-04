

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can expect a mix of personal and political talk when he sits down with morning show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during their visit to Canada.

"On our show, we really are about having fun and positivity and about getting into who people really are," said Michael Gelman, executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in a phone interview.

"A lot of the conversation is going to be about him, him personally ... in addition to being the leader of your country. We're going to have 3,000 people in the audience and I think everyone will be really excited to see him.

"We will be brushing upon things that are going on in the news; but again, we're not a news show, we don't pretend to be a news show. But we can't ignore things that are happening out there."

Trudeau will be the first sitting Canadian prime minister on the long-running daytime show when he appears at their first live taping in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday. The show will be taped at the Oakes Garden Theatre, which showcases panoramic views of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

Other guests slated for Monday's show include "Orphan Black" actress Tatiana Maslany and American singer Erin Bowman.

"He always seemed like a great guy, an interesting person, and as leader of all of Canada, I think the American public and Canadian public are interested in what he has to say," said Gelman.

The second episode, which will air Tuesday, will be filmed immediately after the live-to-air Monday show. Tuesday's guests will feature "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel, "Cars 3" star Nathan Fillion, and musical performers French Montana and Swae Lee.

It's not the first time the show has visited the tourist city. Episodes were filmed there in 1996 when the show was known as "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee," with former co-hosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford; and in 2006, when Ripa had already joined as a host, replacing Gifford.

The New York-based show also taped episodes north of the border on Prince Edward Island in 2010, and in Banff, Alta., in 2012.

"We love the people," Gelman said of Canada. "There's so much natural beauty and so many things to do up here, so it's been a real haven for us in terms of finding locations to visit."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs on CTV and ABC.