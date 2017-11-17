Loblaw, Wal-Mart pre-order Tesla tractor trailers
This photo provided by Tesla shows the new electric semitractor-trailer unveiled on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The move fits with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's stated goal for the company of accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation. (Tesla via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 5:13PM EST
MONTREAL -- Canada's largest supermarket chain Loblaw says it is among the first purchasers of Tesla's new electric truck.
A spokeswoman for the Ontario-based company (TSX:L) says it has pre-ordered 25 of the vehicles as part of its strategy to have an all-electric fleet by 2030.
First deliveries are expected in 2019.
No price for the trucks was provided.
Wal-Mart has reportedly pre-ordered 15 vehicles, including 10 for its Canadian routes.