

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A lockdown has been lifted at a Brampton high school following a thorough police search that lasted about an hour and a half.

Peel Police Const. Mark Fischer told CP24 that police received a call about an armed male inside David Suzuki Secondary School at around 11:24 a.m., triggering the lockdown.

Tactical units responded to the school and searched the entire building before clearing the scene at around 2 p.m. No weapon was found.

A number of other area schools were also placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution while police conducted their search. They included Springbrooke CES, McClure PES, Our Lady of Peace CES and Walden International School. All those hold-and-secures have now been lifted as well.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Police say parents are now free to pick up their kids from the school if they wish.