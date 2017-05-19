

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are hunting for a nuclear gauge device that went missing in Brampton early Wednesday.

The portable gauge containing dangerous radioactive material was last seen in a pickup truck in the Dixon Road and Carlingview Drive area between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The company was transporting the nuclear device – used to ensure the proper density and moisture content of materials – to various construction companies when he realized it wasn’t in the back of his truck, Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Friday afternoon.

The gauge is held within a bright yellow container.

The company retraced its stops between Toronto and Brampton, but was unsuccessful in locating it, Douglas-Cook added.

The Nuclear Safety Commission has been notified.

Police say radiation is a concern.

“The nuclear gauge could be harmful with prolonged exposure,” a news release said.

Anyone with information about the device’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.