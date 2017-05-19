Main level of Weston home collapses in construction accident
The main floor of a Weston home under construction collapsed into the basement on Friday night. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin
Published Friday, May 19, 2017
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 10:35PM EDT
The main level of a house undergoing construction in Weston collapsed on Friday evening.
The accident occurred at a property along William Street between Merrill Avenue and Pine Street at 7:30 p.m.
The first floor fell into the basement of the house, Toronto fire said.
No one was in the home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
A building inspector has been called in to assist with the investigation.
The cause of the collapse is not yet known.