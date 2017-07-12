

Web Staff , CP24.com





Major road closures will be in place starting Wednesday for the Honda Indy Toronto.

The annual race runs all weekend and will create some big traffic headaches for motorists in the city.

Starting Wednesday at noon, southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

The roadways will be shut down all weekend and will reopen on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Toronto police are reminding drivers to expect “significant delays” in the area.

“(Motorists) are strongly encouraged to plan alternate routes. Anyone attending the Honda Indy Toronto should take public transit. Both the TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to Exhibition Place,” a news release issued by Toronto Police read.