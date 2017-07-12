

Web Staff , CP24.com





Major road closures are in place for the Honda Indy Toronto.

The annual race runs all weekend and has created some big traffic headaches for motorists in the city.

The closure started Wednesday at noon. Southbound Strachan Avenue is closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

The roadways will be shut down all weekend and will reopen on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Toronto police are reminding drivers to expect “significant delays” in the area.

The closures have caused more traffic on the Gardiner Expressway which has already seen slowdowns in recent months due to the closure of the Yonge/York/Bay exit. That exit ramp isn't expected to open until late fall.

“(Motorists) are strongly encouraged to plan alternate routes. Anyone attending the Honda Indy Toronto should take public transit. Both the TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to Exhibition Place,” a news release issued by Toronto Police read.