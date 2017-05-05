

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Marathons, parades, roadwork and pouring rain could make your drive around the city a fair bit trickier than usual this weekend. There are a number of major road closures in effect around town due to the Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon and a number of other events. If you need to get somewhere, plan to leave extra time and be aware of the following closures:

All weekend

Allen Road

Allen Road will be fully closed in both directions between Sheppard Avenue and Eglinton Avenue for the entire weekend. The closure will be in effect from 11 p.m. on Friday night through Sunday.

The closure will allow bridge and road repair work and general maintenance.

Motorists are being advised to use Dufferin or Bathurst streets as alternatives or to use public transit wherever possible.

Don Valley Parkway – possible rain closures

While no closures were planned for this weekend, the city has said that heavy rainfall could force the closure of sections of the parkway which are prone to flooding.

Those planning to use the DVP should check the latest traffic reports or updates from the city to make sure of its status.

Lower Simcoe Street and Gardiner ramp from Rees Street

Lower Simcoe Street will be closed between Queens Quay and Harbour Street from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday morning as crews tear down sections of the old expressway ramp to York/Bay/Yonge Streets.

The eastbound ramp from Rees Street to the Gardiner Expressway will also be closed overnight on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 – from midnight to 9 a.m. each of those dates.

During these closures, eastbound traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard/Harbour Street from Rees Street to York Street will be reduced to one through lane and one dedicated left-turn lane.

There will be no closures affecting traffic westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

TTC Line 3

There will be no service on Line 3 (Scarborough RT) between McCowan to Kennedy this weekend due to planned track work and maintenance.

Shuttle buses will be running to replace regular service. Wheel-Trans buses will operate between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations upon request.

Saturday

The Global Marijuana March at Queen’s Park

Thousands of people are expected to assemble at Queen’s Park starting at noon on Saturday for the Global Marijuana March.

The march itself will begin at 2 p.m. on Queen's Park Crescent, just south of Bloor Street West. The march will then proceed north in the northbound lanes of Queen's Park Crescent; turn east on Bloor Street West (full roadway); head south on Yonge Street (Full roadway); go west on Wellesley Street West (full roadway); turn north on Queen's Park Crescent East (full roadway); and then finally disperse between St. Joseph and Charles streets.

The following road closures will be in place to accommodate the march.

Northbound Queen's Park Crescent: from College Street to Bloor Street West, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound Queen's Park Crescent: from Bloor Street to Hoskin Avenue, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eastbound Bloor Street West: from Queen's Park Crescent to Yonge Street, 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Westbound Bloor Street West: from Yonge Street until rear escort is southbound on Yonge Street, 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

North and southbound Yonge Street: from Wellesley Street to Bloor Street West, and from Bloor Street West to Wellesley Street, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

East and westbound Wellesley Street West: from Yonge Street to Queen's Park Crescent East, and from Queen's Park Crescent East to Yonge Street, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Northbound Queen's Park Crescent East: from College Street to Charles Street, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People are being advised to plan alternate routes to avoid the closures or use transit wherever possible.

Sunday

Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon

Rain or shine, the 23rd Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon will zigzag through the city Sunday, with thousands of participants expected to take part.

Road closures to accommodate the marathon will go into effect as early as 5:30 a.m.

The route begins at Mel Lastman Square near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in North York, goes south on Yonge to Eglinton and then zigzags downtown to reach Lake Shore Boulevard in the city’s west end.

Rolling road closures and transit diversions will be in place along the parade route throughout the day.

For a full list of marathon closures and to see a route map, click here.

Sikh Spiritual Centre Khalsa Day Parade in Mississauga/Etobicoke

The Sikh Spiritual Centre will be holding a Khalsa Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts at Airport Road and Morning Star Drive in in Mississauga and then makes its way into Toronto.

The parade will travel eastbound along Morning Star Drive; northbound on Humberwood Boulevard; northbound on Humberline Drive; eastbound on Finch Avenue West in the eastbound lanes; northbound on Westmore Drive; then westbound on Carrier Drive into the dispersal area of the Sikh Spiritual Centre.

Rolling road closures are expected on and around the parade route from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The parade takes place rain or shine and police say motorists and transit users should expect delays in the area.