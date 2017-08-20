

Web Staff , CP24.com





Some major road closures will be in place on Sunday for the Open Streets Toronto event.

A section of Bloor Street and part of Yonge Street will be shut down to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians as part of the event. Activity hubs will also be set up along the route.

The following closures will be in place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Bloor Street West, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Street

Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street

Vehicles can cross Bloor Street at Grace Street/ Christie Street, Bathurst Street, Spadina Avenue, Avenue Road, Church Street, Ted Rogers Way, and Sherbourne Street

Cars can also cross Yonge Street at Wellesley Street, Carlton/ College Street, Gerrard Street, Dundas Street, Shuter Street and Queen Street.