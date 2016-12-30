

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a man was injured in an industrial accident at an Oakville shopping centre last night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. at Oakville Place, in the area of Trafalgar Road and the QEW.

Police say a steel beam fell and struck a male construction worker while it was being liften up to the roof.

The man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.