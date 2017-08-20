

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed in the West Queen West area.

It happened at Queen Street and Beaconsfield Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a male was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. Police described the victim’s injuries as “severe” and said he was in and out of consciousness when transported.

There was no immediate word on motive or possible suspects.