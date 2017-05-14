

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A young male is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to Danforth and Barrymore roads at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a young male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

The intersection was closed to allow for an investigation.