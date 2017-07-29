Male critically injured after stabbing in Bolton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 10:39AM EDT
One male suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after a stabbing in Bolton, Peel paramedics confirm.
It happened near Queen Street and Ellwood Drive at around 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics say a male victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police have not yet released any information on the incident.