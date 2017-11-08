

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male cyclist is in serious condition following a collision in the city’s north end on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the area of Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre after the crash with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

He is believed to be in his 50s.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the crash.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.