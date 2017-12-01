Male cyclist in serious condition after Oakville crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 10:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 10:52PM EST
A 44-year-old male cyclist is in serious condition after a collision in Oakville on Friday evening.
The incident took place in the area of Trafalgar and Iroquois Shore roads at around 6:30 p.m.
The cyclist was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Trafalgar Road at the time, Halton Regional Police said.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for his injuries.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.