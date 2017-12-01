

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 44-year-old male cyclist is in serious condition after a collision in Oakville on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Trafalgar and Iroquois Shore roads at around 6:30 p.m.

The cyclist was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Trafalgar Road at the time, Halton Regional Police said.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for his injuries.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.