Male dead after accident in elevator shaft of downtown building
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:04AM EDT
A male is dead following an industrial accident in the elevator shaft of a downtown building.
The incident occurred at a building near St. George and Russell streets just before 10 a.m.
Paramedics say that the male was pronounced dead on scene.
A second person sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to hospital by paramedics.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are not immediately clear.