Police say a male is dead and other is in serious condition after a crash on a road outside of a ski resort in Uxbridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a stretch of Lake Ridge Road, between Chalk Lake Road and Townline Road, near the entrance to Dagmar Ski Resort after 3 p.m.

One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Ornge air ambulance officials said a second male driver, believed to be in his 30s, was found trapped in his vehicle, with significant injuries to his lower body.

He was eventually extricated and flown to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

The roadway will be closed for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.