

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male has been found dead following a shooting Oakville.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area of North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street in Oakville at around 7 p.m. When emergency responders arrived, they found a single male dead in a vehicle.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages so there is not a lot of detail at this time,” Halton Regional Police Sgt. Dana Nicholas told reporters. “We do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety in the vicinity.”

Yellow police tape cordoned off a large area near the shooting scene and police said they are keeping the area blocked off as they collect evidence.

“Forensic identification has also been brought in so in order to protect the immediate area of where the deceased male was found and for them to properly do their job, this area has to be blocked off,” Nicholas said.

No other injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.