

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One male is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Highway 7, west of Highway 27, at around 2:45 p.m. for reports that a male had been pinned under something.

According to York Regional Police, the male was trapped under a forklift. Police described his injuries as life threatening following the accident. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The age of the male was not immediately provided.