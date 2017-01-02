

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating following a shooting in north Etobicoke Monday night.

Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area shortly before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, initial reports indicated that multiple gunshots had been heard.

At the scene, officers located a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. His age was not immediately known.

Police are currently looking for three male suspects that fled the area in a vehicle.

No descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were immediately provided.