Male found injured following shooting in north Etobicoke
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 8:55PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 8:56PM EST
Toronto police are investigating following a shooting in north Etobicoke Monday night.
Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area shortly before 8:30 p.m.
According to police, initial reports indicated that multiple gunshots had been heard.
At the scene, officers located a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. His age was not immediately known.
Police are currently looking for three male suspects that fled the area in a vehicle.
No descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were immediately provided.