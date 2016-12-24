

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street for a report of a stabbing.

They located the victim on a fifth floor hallway of the building suffering from obvious trauma to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim’s age was not disclosed by emergency crews.

No suspect description was immediately available.