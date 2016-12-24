Male in critical condition after stabbing in Moss Park
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 2:45PM EST
A male is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street for a report of a stabbing.
They located the victim on a fifth floor hallway of the building suffering from obvious trauma to his chest.
He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The victim’s age was not disclosed by emergency crews.
No suspect description was immediately available.