Peel Regional Police say a male victim is conscious and breathing after he was stabbed in a residential neighbourhood in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Const. Harinder Sohi said police were called at 10:30 a.m. to Middlebury Drive and Charlotte Court, near Erin Mills Parkway and Thomas Street, for a report that someone had been stabbed.

Paramedics said they transported one male in non-life-threatening condition to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect involved is described as male wearing black clothing. A Canine team was sent to the scene to conduct a search.

Police said Middlebury Public School, John Fraser Secondary School, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School and Thomas Street Middle School were briefly placed into hold and secure.