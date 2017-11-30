Male in serious condition after stabbing near schools in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:34AM EST
Peel Regional Police say a male victim is conscious and breathing after he was stabbed in a residential neighbourhood in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
Const. Harinder Sohi said police were called at 10:30 a.m. to Middlebury Drive and Charlotte Court, near Erin Mills Parkway and Thomas Street, for a report that someone had been stabbed.
Paramedics said they transported one male in non-life-threatening condition to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect involved is described as male wearing black clothing. A Canine team was sent to the scene to conduct a search.
Police said Middlebury Public School, John Fraser Secondary School, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School and Thomas Street Middle School were briefly placed into hold and secure.