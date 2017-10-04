

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male is being rushed to hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the shooting took place near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, one male suspect and two female suspects were seen by witnesses. Police say that all three suspects had their faces covered.

A number of nearby schools have been placed under hold and secure orders as police search the area for the suspects.

Reports from the scene indicate that three shots were fired.