Male in serious condition following daylight shooting in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 1:31PM EDT
A male is being rushed to hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the shooting took place near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road shortly before 1 p.m.
According to police, one male suspect and two female suspects were seen by witnesses. Police say that all three suspects had their faces covered.
A number of nearby schools have been placed under hold and secure orders as police search the area for the suspects.
Reports from the scene indicate that three shots were fired.