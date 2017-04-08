

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Rockton, west of Hamilton, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred between the motorcyclist and a vehicle at about 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 8 near Concession 4.

Claudio Mostacci of Hamilton Fire said they performed first aid on the motorcyclist until EMS arrived.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators are probing the circumstances that led to the collision.

Schmidt said Highway 8 is closed between Westover and Valens roads to allow for cleanup and an investigation.