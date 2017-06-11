

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he collided with a small truck along the Lake Shore near Sunnyside Beach on Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West near Sunnyside Beach at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a male motorcyclist seriously hurt but said he was conscious and breathing at the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Several lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.