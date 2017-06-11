Male motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore
Police and firefighters inspect a small truck involved in a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West on June 11. (Joshua Freeman/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 8:15PM EDT
A man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he collided with a small truck along the Lake Shore near Sunnyside Beach on Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West near Sunnyside Beach at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a male motorcyclist seriously hurt but said he was conscious and breathing at the scene.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Several lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.