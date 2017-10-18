

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash in the Wilson Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

The collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle took place in the area of Wilson Avenue and Faywood Boulevard at around 10 p.m.

Toronto police said the driver of the motorcycle was taken from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Roads in the area were blocked off to accommodate a police investigation.