

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene for reports of a collision at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Mayfield and Centreville Creek roads.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was walking on the north shoulder of a highway before being struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Mayfield Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the vehicle involved has been released.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.