Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Victoria Park Avenue
Police are shown on scene after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Victoria Park Avenue on Friday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 5:24AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2017 5:46AM EDT
A man was pronounced dead on scene after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end late Thursday night.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Victoria Park Avenue at Clinton Gate, which is just north of Lawrence Avenue.
Police say that it is not immediately clear whether or not the male was crossing at mid-block.
The vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene.