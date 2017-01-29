

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway this morning.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was struck in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street at around 1:25 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is not clear what the man was doing on the highway.

"At this point in the investigation, it is a little too early to tell," Const. Craig Brister told CP24 Sunday morning. "I don’t want to start to get into speculation as to what they were doing on the highway in the first place but I know investigators are still currently working to determine that."

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed between Jameson Avenue and Yonge Street but the highway has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.