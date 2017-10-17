

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in a fail-to-remain crash in Mississauga on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Dixie and Rathburn roads, near Rockwood Mall, after 11:03 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.

Const. Bancroft Wright said they arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries and police later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver involved in the collision reportedly fled before authorities arrived.

“There are multiple descriptors (of the vehicle) that have been given out,” Wright said, adding investigators are trying to confirm the leads they have before releasing any details.

Collision investigators are on their way to the scene.

“Officers at the scene will be gathering as much evidence as possible, searching for video evidence from vehicles or businesses around the area,” Wright said.

Dixie Road was closed at the intersection to allow for cleanup and an investigation.