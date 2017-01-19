

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a bus and a car in Whitby this morning.

It happened on Brock Street near the Highway 401 overpass at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was hit by a northbound bus and knocked into the path of a southbound Pontiac, where he was hit once again.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre and pronounced dead a short time later.

"He was in the middle of the intersection on the centre line and unfortunately wasn’t seen," Sgt. Micah Wagenberg told CP24 at the scene.

Wagenberg added that the man was also wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time.

Police say Brock Street will be closed at the 401 overpass in both directions for at least the next few hours.

There will be no access to the 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound Brock Street but drivers will still be able to access the eastbound on-ramp.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-800-222-8477.