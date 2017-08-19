Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in city's Humber Summit neighbourhood
A vehicle that struck a pedestrian near Finch Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 19, 2017 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 19, 2017 7:25AM EDT
A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood late Friday night.
It happened near Finch Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive at around 11 p.m.
Police say that the vehicle involved remained on scene.
Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the incident.