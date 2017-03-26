

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the city’s Weston neighbourhood was rushed to a trauma centre this morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road.

Police initially said the 32-year-old victim’s injuries were critical but in an update provided a few hours later, investigators confirmed that he is expected to survive.

The vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene and police have not yet said whether any charged will be laid.