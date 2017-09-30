A male pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle midtown on Friday night.

The collision took place in the area of Yonge and Eglinton at around 11:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim was rushed to trauma centre with serious injuries following the crash, but police later said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, Toronto police said.

Roads closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.